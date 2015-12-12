Banksy is taking on the refugee crisis with a mural of Steve Jobs

Prolific graffiti artist Banksy has chimed in on the refugee crisis facing Europe once again — this time with a mural featuring Steve Jobs.

The pseudonymous artist has posted photos on his website of a work in the “Jungle” — a refugee camp in Calais, France. It features the late Apple cofounder and CEO Steve Jobs carrying an old Apple computer and a rucksack, with the caption “the son of a migrant from Syria.”

In a statement provided to media outlets, Banksy railed against popular negative opinions about refugees. “We’re often led to believe migration is a drain on the country’s resources but Steve Jobs was the son of a Syrian migrant,” it says. “Apple is the world’s most profitable company, it pays over $7bn (£4.6bn) a year in taxes — and it only exists because they allowed in a young man from Homs.”

Another new work in Calais by the artist riffs on the famous “Raft of the Medusa” painting by Théodore Géricault — with a yacht inserted in the background.

Banksy is known for his politically-charged artworks. Earlier in 2015, he opened Dismaland — a satirical funfair in the British town Weston-super-mare — which tackled issues ranging from the media circus around royals to Seaworld’s treatment of killer whales.

Since its closure, the structures used in Dismaland have been dismantled and sent to Calais to be repurposed as shelters for refugees to live in, The Guardian reported in September.

