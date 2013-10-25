Sorry Folks, Banksy Is Not Doing A Show In Los Angeles

Julie Zeveloff, Paul Szoldra

The Internet was abuzz yesterday with news that elusive street artist Banksy could be coming to Los Angeles in December.

The excitement started with the appearance of a website — www.banksylax.com — that proclaims “Better LA Than NYC,” a reference to “Better Out Than In,” the artist’s in-progress show in New York City.

The website is strikingly similar to a website that’s been updated daily during the artist’s month-long NYC “residency.”

Screen Shot 2013 10 24 at 1.38.09 PMBanksy LAX

But it turns out the website, and a related Instagram account, are a publicity stunt. A quick registration search revealed that the banksylax.com domain is registered to Julien’s Auctions, a Beverly Hills-based auction house that’s known for selling Hollywood memorabilia.

It appears the website is an effort to promote the auction house’s upcoming sale of Banksy’s “Flower Girl” mural, which appeared on a wall in Hollywood a few years back, as LA Taco points out.

The street art auction takes place December 5.

Street art catalogueJulien’s Auctions

For the 24th day of his New York installation, “Better Out Than In,” Banksy stenciled the exterior of Manhattan strip club The Hustler Club.

Banksy man with flowers 02 privateBanksy NY

See the rest of the works in the series here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.