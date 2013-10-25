Banksy Hits The Hustler Club With A New Piece Of Art

After a one-day hiatus, street artist Banksy returned today with a stencil on the door of the Hustler Club in Hell’s Kitchen.

The work depicts a man wearing a tux and holding a wilting bouquet of flowers. On Banksy’s website, it’s accompanied by the caption “Waiting in vain… at the door of the club.”

The famed New York strip club is located at 641 W. 51st Street.

Banksy is 24 days into his month-long “artist’s residency” on the streets of New York City. He missed a day yesterday, posting a cryptic message on his website saying there would be no artwork “due to police activity.”

You can see the rest of the works in the series here.

