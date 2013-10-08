Banksy's 7th Work Is A Broken-Hearted Balloon In Brooklyn

Graffiti artist Banksy’s seventh work in his month-long artist’s series in New York City is a Band-Aid-covered heart balloon floating on a wall in Brooklyn.

The piece is accompanied by an audio guide, which says the helium balloon “is obviously an iconic representation of the battle to survive a broken heart,” and includes a Mickey Mouse cameo. You can listen to the amusing explanation at Banksy’s website.

If you know of the exact location of this latest Banksy installation, please let us know (and send a photo) to [email protected]

Check out all the previous works in Banksy’s “Better Out Than In” series here.

