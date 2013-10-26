Banksy Unleashes A Bumper Car-Riding Grim Reaper On The Bowery

Banksy watchers had to wait until 6pm this evening to find out the subject and location of today’s artwork, the 25th in the artist’s month-long series in New York City.

It turns out the latest work is a grim reaper figure riding a bumper car somewhere on Houston Street. The artist posted a video on his website:

The installation will be on Houston Street starting at dusk, from tonight through Sunday night.

