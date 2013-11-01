Banksy Gives New Meaning To 'Bubble Letters' On The Final Day Of His New York Show

It’s October 31, the final day of street artist Banksy’s 31-day installation on the streets of New York City.

For his last work, the artist tagged his name on a building in Queens, off the Long Island Expressway, using inflatable balloons. It’s a nice twist on a classic style of New York graffiti, and a fitting way to end his show.

The work is located at at 35th Street and Borden Avenue, according to Animal New York.

He writes on his website: “An inflatable throw-up on the Long Island Expressway. And that’s it.

Thanks for your patience. It’s been fun. Save 5pointz. Bye”

5Pointz is a reference to a Queens street art mecca that’s slated to be torn down to make way for luxury apartments.

In an audio guide accompanying the work (available on Banksy’s website), the narrator says Banksy said of his month-long endeavour: “If just one child has been inspired to pick up a can of paint and make some art, that would be statistically disappointing considering how much work I put in.”

He also said that if there was one cohesive message from the show, it’s that “Outside is where art should live, among us,” and that “rather than street art being a fad, maybe the last 1,000 years of art history are a blip, when art came inside in the service of the church and institutions.”

One final smirk from the elusive artist: An offer on his website for “the official Banksy New York residency souvenir T shirt.” Just take the jpg to the store and order a copy yourself:

See Banksy’s complete New York installation “Better Out Than In” here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.