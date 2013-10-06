Banksy's 5th Work In New York Will Be A 'Mobile Waterfall' Inside A Delivery Truck

For the fifth work in his month-long “artists residency” on the streets of New York City, graffiti artist Banksy will unveil a “mobile garden” inside an unmarked delivery truck.
According to his website, the piece is “A New York delivery truck converted into a mobile garden (includes rainbow, waterfall and butterflies).”
It will be located in the East Village on the evening of Saturday, Oct. 5, and in a different location at dusk on subsequent evenings.
You can find out more about the installation by calling 1-800-656-4271, #3.
See earlier works in the series here.
Here’s a sneak peek at the truck, via the artist’s website:
And the exterior of the truck:
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.