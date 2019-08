The mysterious Banksy has struck again with the artist’s most ambitious project to date: a theme park.

Take a peek inside the demented “Dismaland,” which features art from the activist and a twisted castle.

Produced by Lamar Salter. Original reporting by Julie Zeveloff.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.