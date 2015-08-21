People think Banksy might be trolling everyone who is trying to buy a ticket online to 'bemusement' park Dismaland

The internet is musing about whether street artist Banksy just trolled everyone currently trying to buy a ticket to his surprise opening of a new “bemusement park” called Dismaland.

Basically, he got everyone to frantically go online at 11.00 a.m. to prebook a ticket for £3 to see his satirical take on Disney’s theme parks, which features new work from the artist as well as other big names like Damien Hirst, only to make it impossible to buy tickets.

On the supposed online ticket portal, tickets supposedly went on sale at 11.00 a.m. BST. The site says:

Choose a daytime or evening session. Buy a timed ticket here and you’ll receive a secure online ticket you can either print out or take to the door on a mobile device.

The website looks like this:

At first, it looks like the calendar is unclickable because the site is continually crashing due to the web traffic.

However, on closer inspection you notice the calendar is just a JPEG file, which renders the site useless for buying tickets. For example, when a website doesn’t fully properly reload, its format reverts to something like this (see the difference above:

The only formatting that stays the same are JPEGs — pictures — which incidentally shows the calendar is a picture:

And guess what? — when you look at the webpage’s source code — the coding behind what makes a website run and display text, images, and audio — it confirms that the calendar is a JPEG:

After reports surfaced that tickets were in fact meant to go on sale at 12.00 p.m., the website became somewhat more accessible. But the little upside-down basket icon, which you would think leads to a page to buy tickets, just loops you back to the homepage.

People on Twitter started to muse about whether there could be deeper meaning to the webpage:

You cannot actually buy tickets for #Dismaland – the disappointment of the website not working adds to the all round dismal experience.

The shopping cart is upside down meaning you’ll never fill it. #Dismaland

Banksy is really trolling me, impossible to get tickets #Dismaland

However, while none of the Business Insider staff in the London could purchase tickets, there were a very small number of people on Twitter claiming to have bought a few already.

