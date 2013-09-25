Here Is The New Banksy Work In Los Angeles

Today, Banksy updated his eponymous website with a new picture of his recent graffiti in Los Angeles.

The image is a stencil of a tagger “throwing up” a patch of flowers that was independently growing between two buildings.

The British graffiti artist titled it, “Better Out Than In” on his blog, and then teased his followers by writing. “October 2013.”

Here’s hoping next month will be a big one for the London-based street artist, filmmaker, and satirist.

If you know where this is in LA or have another picture, let us know at [email protected]

