Banksy's Latest Artwork Features A Priest In A 'Concrete Confessional'

After unleashing a slaughterhouse delivery truck filled with squealing stuffed animals on the streets of New York City, Banksy has followed up with an art piece called “Concrete Confessional.”

The artwork is located in Manhattan’s East Village on East 7th street and Cooper Square, according to Street Art News.

This the is the 12th work in the artist’s month-long series in New York City.

See the rest of the works in the artist’s series “Better Out Than In” here.

