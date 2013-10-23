Banksy Built A Replica Of The Great Sphinx Of Giza In Queens

For today’s installation in his month-long show on the streets of New York, artist Banksy built a replica of the Great Sphinx of Giza.

The cinderblock sculpture is located in Queens. A tipster lets us know it’s at 127th St. & 35th Ave. in Willets Point, near Citi Field.

The artist writes on his website: “Everything but the kitchen Sphinx. A 1/36 scale replica of the great Sphinx of Giza made from smashed cinderblocks.You’re advised not to drink the replica Arab spring water.”

The work is #22 in Banksy’s show, called “Better Out Than In.” You can see the rest of the works in the series here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.