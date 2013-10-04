Banksy Hits Brooklyn With New Murals On Day #4 Of His New York Project

Julie Zeveloff

Graffiti artist Banksy crossed from Manhattan to Brooklyn on day number 4 of his month-long “artists residency” on the streets of New York City.

He says of the three new works, which play on existing street art: “Random graffiti given a Broadway makeover (an ongoing series).”

They are located on Delancey (we think he means Delancey Street on the Lower East Side), and in Williamsburg and Bushwick, in Brooklyn.

Update: A tipster tells us the work in the third photo (“Playground Mob”) is located at Delancey and Bowery on the Lower East side.

Banksy 4Banksy NY
Banksy 4Banksy NY
Banksy 4Banksy NY

If you know the locations of these works, please send us an email (and attach a photo!) at [email protected].

As a recap, here was the work from Day #3, on 24th Street and 6th Ave.:

Banksy #3@streetartanarchy

From Day #2, in West Chelsea:

Banksy #2via Banksy NY

And Day #1, in Chinatown:

Banksy nyBanksy NY

