Banksy Puts A Twist On A Broken Street Sign For Day #10 Of His NYC Series

Julie Zeveloff

For today’s instalment in his month-long series “Better Out Than In,” street artist Banksy appeared to have taken advantage of a fallen “No Parking” sign.

He made the broken post look like the work of a beaver:

Banksy 10Banksy NY

The work is located in East New York, according to the artist’s website. If you know its exact location, send an email (and photo) to [email protected]

Banksy 10Banksy NY

Yesterday, Banksy made a serious splash on the Lower East Side with a mural of night-goggle-wearing horses on a car:

Banksy 9 horsesBanksy NY

But not everyone’s impressed with Banksy’s new series in New York. Business Insider graphic designer Mike Nudelman argues that the prolific artist has run out of things to say.

You can see all the previous installments in the series here.

