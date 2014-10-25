PHOTOS: 25 Of Banksy's Most Clever Works

REUTERS/Andrew Winning A woman photographs herself with a piece of street art attributed to Banksy titled ‘The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum’ after it was defaced in an alleyway in Bristol, western England, October 22, 2014.

The identity of Banksy, the ever-elusive graffiti artist who has risen to superstar status over the past 20 years, is still unknown to the general public.

But that hasn’t stopped him from selling art pieces for millions of dollars, compiling books of his work, and making documentary films about his escapades, all while becoming a household name the world over.

Recently, a new Banksy work was itself vandalised, thrusting his name back into the spotlight.

Since he’s been back in the news, we put together a list of some of Banksy’s most clever and brilliant pieces to refresh your memory.

Banksy's most recent work, a homage to Vermeer's 'Girl with a Pearl Earring,' trades the famous earring for a yellow alarm box. A woman photographs herself with a piece of street art attributed to Banksy titled 'The Girl with the Pierced Eardrum' after it was defaced in an alleyway in Bristol, western England, October 22, 2014. This robot graffiti artist tagging a wall with a barcode (what else?) was part of Banky's well-publicised and shadowy residency in New York City last year. A bike sits next to the newest art installation by British artist Banksy, a robot and a barcode, in the Coney Island area of New York City, October 28, 2013. Another one from Banksy's attack on New York City, this time in the Bronx, pokes fun at graffiti and its begrudging acceptance by the upper-class art world. An installation by British graffiti artist Banksy is pictured in the Bronx section of New York October 21, 2013. This one, too, from London in 2008, plays with the idea of low-brow and high-brow art, and graffiti 's place within that spectrum. A man chats on his phone beside a painting on a wall in Portobello Road, west London January 14, 2008. In 2007, Banksy visited Bethlehem during Christmas time to unveil six new works on the walls of the city, in an attempt to bring cheer and boost tourism. A Palestinian boy looks at one of six new images painted by British street artist Banksy as part of a Christmas exhibition in the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 2, 2007. Another from his trip to Palestine, Banksy painted this hope for the future on the Israel-Gaza barrier wall. A Palestinian boy walks past a drawing by British graffiti artist Banksy near the Kalandia checkpoint in the West Bank. A Palestinian boy walks past a drawing by British graffiti artist Banksy, along part of the controversial Israeli barrier near the Kalandia checkpoint in the West Bank August 10, 2005. In this foray into sculpture in 2004, Banksy parodies Rodin's 'The Thinker' statue and turns it into commentary on binge-drinking and public displays of indecency, things some would call the opposite of 'thinking.' A statue deposited overnight without authorisation at the junction of Shaftesbury avenue and St. Giles high street in London February 27, 2004. This work, from 2009, is one of many Banksy's pieces which cleverly comment on street art and its treatment by the authorities. Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 22, 2009. Here, Banksy tackles the prickly subject of global warming in a piece on the side of the Regent's Canal in London. Graffiti art is seen on a wall next to the Regent's Canal, in Camden in London December 22, 2009. Not many topics are safe from Banksy's commentary. He certainly won't shy away from recent wiretapping scandals in England and abroad. This work was painted directly on the side of Britain's intelligence agency, Government Communications Headquarters. A man stands in a phone box in front of graffiti art on a wall near the headquarters of Britain's eavesdropping agency, Government Communications Headquarters, known as GCHQ, in Cheltenham, western England April 16, 2014. Banksy visited New Orleans in 2008 for the third anniversary of Hurricane Katrina and left this piece behind. Grafitti by the illusive artist Banksy adorns a building August 29, 2008 in New Orleans, Louisiana. This piece, one of his larger ones, skewers gentrification in his native England. A new work by British artist Banksy, in the form of a billboard, adorns a wall near the Canary Wharf financial district in London December 22, 2011. This one, made in San Francisco in 2010, comments on indigenous rights of native peoples whose lands have been invaded and occupied. A woman walks past a drawing, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, California May 4, 2010. Banksy can have some more light-hearted fun as well, like this piece from the Chelsea neighbourhood of New York City. A dog urinates on a new work by British graffiti artist Banksy on West 24th street in New York City, October 3, 2013. Sometimes, Banksy can get a little out there, like the time he painted and tagged his name on this cow. A live cow painted with the name of grafitti artist 'Banksy' is seen during his Turf War exhibition in London, July 17, 2003 Rats have a been a reappearing motif with Banksy, as well. They always seem to be plotting some ultimate revenge. A rat forms part of a work entitled 'Banksus Militus Vandalus' installation at the Banksy: The Unauthorised Retrospective exhibition at Sotheby's S2 Gallery in London June 6, 2014. Sometimes, in Banksy's world, little girls get eaten by ATMs. A man walks past a graffiti by British artist Banksy at Exmouth Market in London May 18, 2007. Banksy continually questions the street art, the larger art world, and his place in it. In this piece in San Francisco, he comments on the concept that his art could be bought, sold, or displayed anywhere else but in the public eye. couple sits on a rooftop featuring a painting, believed to be the work of elusive British street artist Banksy, in the Mission District of San Francisco, California May 4, 2010. In fact, some of Banksy's art has made it from the street to the museum, like this Churchill with a mohawk, hung part of the exhibition 'Warhol vs Banksy' at The Hospital in Covent Garden in 2007. An woman looks at 'Winston Churchill' by Banksy, part of the exhibition Warhol vs Banksy, at The Hospital in Covent Garden, London, August 9, 2007. In fact, Banksy's work has been in multiple museums and galleries. This painting was in 'Banksy versus Bristol Museum,' one of the largest single collections of the artist works, which was organised under tight security and installed in just 36 hours with only a handful of museum staff aware it was even happening. A Bristol Museum employee adjusts one of the latest suprise exhibits by the underground guerrilla artist, Banksy on June 12 2009 in Bristol, England. This one, entitled 'General Sin,' was on display at the Walker Art Gallery in London in 2012. Cardinal Sin, a work by artist Banksy on display at the Walker Art Gallery on February 9, 2012 in Liverpool, England. Even some of his most iconic street art pieces have made it into galleries, like this famous stencil of two English police officers in a loving embrace. A woman walks past Kissing Coppers by artist Banksy at the Banksy: The Unauthorised Retrospective exhibition at Sotheby's S2 Gallery in London June 6, 2014. All proceeds of the sale of this Banksy piece, titled 'Mobile Lovers,' went to help Broad Plain Boys' Club, a struggling club in Bristol, England. Mary McCarthy of MM Contempary Arts, Denis Stinchcombe, manager of Broad Plain Boys' Club and Bristol Mayor George Ferguson pose for a photograph in front of Banksy's mural 'Mobile Lovers' displayed at Bristol Museum & Art Gallery as it was announced that the art piece by the Bristol underground guerilla artist had sold for £403,000 to a private collector on August 27, 2014 in Bristol, England. It's his most iconic pieces that cement his place in history and stand the test of time. This piece was commissioned by Bono and was intended to represent a metaphor for the west's reluctance to tackle issues such as Aids in Africa. This piece, stenciled on a wall in Bethlehem, is one of Banksy's most famous and was later chosen for the cover of a book of his work. A Palestinian labourer works under a large wall painting by elusive British graffiti artist Banksy December 5, 2007 on a building wall in the biblical city of Bethlehem in the West Bank. Want to see more clever street art? Banksy has triggered a beautiful and witty renaissance in London's vandalism»

