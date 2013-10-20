Banksy's Latest Work Involves An Anthill On Staten Island

19 days into his month-long installation in New York City, street artist Banksy finally made it to Staten Island.

We think.

Today’s work, which appears on the artist’s website, is a 36-second video clip of an anthill. And it’s impossible to tell whether it was actually filmed in the borough, or somewhere else entirely.

The clip is of a somewhat suggestive nature, though as The Village Voice points out, it’s not the first time Banksy’s work has referenced female anatomy.

