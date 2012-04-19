Banks Of The Future Will Double As Palm Readers To Protect Our Accounts

Photo: Flickr / Lisa Norwood

Despite the proliferation of online banking, brick and mortar banks are still rolling out innovations for the future.The latest? A machine that ID’s people by reading their palms, reports American Banker.



The new technology was unveiled by Accenture and the Filene Research Institute last week at a conference for credit unions, which are already proponents of digital banking.

Palm reading could be used in addition to other high-tech tools like QR codes on smartphones and contact-less cards as ways for customers to access their accounts in secure ways.

Turkey-based Ziraat Bank is already way ahead of us, having already introduced “biometric dependent” ATMs.

Meanwhile, a regional bank in Japan will install the palm-reading devices at several of its branches later this year, reports the AFP.

