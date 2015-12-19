RANKED: The banks that have produced the most hedge fund analysts

Hedge fund analysts typically spend the first few years of their careers paying their dues working at an investment bank before transitioning to the buyside.

And it seems some banks produce more hedge fund analysts than others.

According to SumZero, the online community of buyside investors, Goldman Sachs has produced more buyside analysts than any other bank.

Before joining SumZero, the site’s members are asked to submit their employment information. Of the 12,000 members on the site, just under 2,000 of them reported working at investment banks before moving to the buyside.

Goldman has produced 50% more buyside analysts than the runner-up, JPMorgan. It’s also notable that Goldman has a much smaller overall employee headcount than JPMorgan.

To recap, hedge fund analysts typically research companies or trade ideas and hand on their research to hedge fund portfolio managers, who ultimately decide whether to make a trade.

While banking has always been the traditional route to the buyside, that’s beginning to change.

Just last month, Barclays put out a big report detailing a shift taking place with more talent being drawn to Silicon Valley and banks decreasing the size of their capital markets and sales and trading classes.

According to Barclays, the banks currently supply around 30% of investment talent at hedge funds, down from what they estimate used to be about 70% in the past.

Below are the results:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.