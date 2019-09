Today’s selloff is broad, but U.S. financials have been sincerely hit:



Citigroup, down 3.54%

Morgan Stanley, down 3.4%

Bank of America, down 3.31%

Goldman Sachs, down 2.4%

JP Morgan. down 1.63%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.