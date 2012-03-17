Banks Are Betting On Grocery Store Branches To Draw New Customers

Photo: Flickr / StarsApart

It’s not easy being a bank these days. Nearly 5.6 million people fled their banks last year as institutions like Bank of America came under fire for mortgage fraud and annoying (and often unnecessary) fees.



Desperate to keep their customers happy and overhead costs low, many banks have started downsizing and moving into supermarkets, reports SmartMoney’s Charles Passy.

Not only do these branches help lower their costs—bricks-and-mortar real estate can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars—they guarantee the banks an influx of foot traffic from grocery shoppers.

The branches also may help consumers with limited banking options in rural areas, and offer disgruntled customers the opportunity to log more facetime with customer service—a way to boost customers’ perceptions of the bank in the long-run.

Now see 10 banking trends to expect in 2012 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.