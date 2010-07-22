Banks Need To Get Used To Not Being A Privileged Industry

Marshall Mays of Emerging Alpha Advisors spoke with CNBC this morning about the state of emerging markets as well as the financial sector.



0:25 Growth in Asia is good because it has avoided U.S. and Europe’s shocks, but the speed of growth has dimmed because of problems in those areas.

1:30 It’s going to take more than a year for the financial sector to realise it is no longer the privileged industry it once was; the Brits are out in front of the problem.

3:10 Yahoo does not represent the realities of the tech industry, and Apple is having problems with quality, and will be under pressure by emerging Asian companies. Design is key.

