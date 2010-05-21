REMINDER: Here Are The 25 Financial Institutions Most Likely To Default

With the wild action going on in the market today, we thought we’d bring this back to you…



Financial firms around the world have been under increased stress due to the sovereign debt crises of Europe and the resulting reduction in confidence in the global economy.

We’ve outlined 25 companies, using data from CMA Datavision, which have the largest risk of default.

Notably, Greek banks, Chinese real estate developers, and U.S. subprime giants show up big on the list.

That default risk (cumulative probability of default) is measured through fluctuations in the company’s CDS rating, and the height of that rating. The spread of each 5-year CDS is also listed.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.