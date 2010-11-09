We Just Got The 14th Piece Of Evidence That The Double Dip Is Toast

Photo: Osvaldo Zoom

Earlier we mentioned 13 signs that the double dip is toast. Among them: Strong ISM improvement, strong car sales, and the end of public sector job layoffs.The Fed just gave us a 14th sign: Loan lending standards continue to ease:



The October survey indicated that, on net, banks eased standards and terms over the previous three months on some categories of loans to households and businesses.2 Both large and other domestic banks reported having eased some standards and terms; large banks were primarily responsible for the easing reported in July.3 However, substantial fractions of banks reported in response to a set of special questions that standards for many categories of loans would not return to their longer-run averages for the foreseeable future.

Now click here to see the 13 signs >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.