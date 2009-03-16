Banks Hot Streak Looks To Continue

It looks like the banks will shoot higher again today, at least if the pre-market action holds up. This would put the win-streak at 5 for the much-battered sector. In addition to Bernanke’s comments about the US coming out of recession — not that that’s really new, since the Fed’s been wearing rose-coloured glasses the whole time — Barclays (BCS) made some comments this morning that echoed Citi about Q1 being decent. Its shares are up 15% pre market. The bank is also looking to sell its iShares ETF unit.



Other winners include Bank of America (BAC) and Citigroup (C) which are up about 8% each.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.