REPORT: A Bunch Of Banks Just Got LIBOR Subpoenas

Bloomberg is reporting that a bunch of banks just got state subpoenas on LIBOR (London Interbank Offered Rate).



Bloomberg News David McLaughin reports that JPMorgan, UBS and Barclays are said to have received subpoenas in New York and Connecticut’s investigation into alleged manipulation of LIBOR, a key interest rate.

This list includes also includes HSBC, Deutsche Bank and RBS, according to Bloomberg.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.