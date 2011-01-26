Banks Led Us Down In 2008, And Up In 2009. What Are They Telling Us Now?

Financial stocks were the worst performing sector on Monday, and it’s no wonder. I took the weekend to look a bit into the Bank of America’s results from end of last week. The headlines were pretty blanket – Bank of America Corp.’s fourth-quarter loss widened as charges and write-downs weighed heavily and revenue dropped.



The $1.2 billion dollar loss B of A reported is already bad, considering they were supposed to have turned things around with the government’s help. But I got nostalgic for fall of 2008 when I read that that loss was driven by a write-down of $2 billion related to the mortgage business, and saw that the bank’s mortgage unit reported a $5 billion loss in 4Q.

Photo: Hidden Levers

This is not exactly déjà vu I care for. These too-big-to-fail banks should have been made a non-issue then, because if housing prices continue to fall back to historic norms, then the TBTF banks just become permanent wards of the state.

Photo: Hidden Levers

Written by Raj Udeshi for HiddenLevers.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.