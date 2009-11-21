Banks In "Utter Chaos" Dealing WIth Off-Balance Sheet Assets

Some good comments from Chris Whalen of Institutional Risk Analytics, over at ZeroHedge.



Whereas PNC clearly thinks it has exposure to its off-balance sheet assets, Wells Fargo believes it’s got little to worry about.

Reading through the Qs for this quarter, a picture starts to emerge of utter chaos when it comes to how banks are implementing — or not — the changes by the FASB as to how organisations account for off balance sheet (“OBS”) exposures.

