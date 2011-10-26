HEY, PROTESTERS: Here's The Average Compensation For Different Positions At Major Banks

Abby Rogers, Gus Lubin
There are some people on Wall Street who earn millions of dollars in a year.But for the average person working at a big bank, compensation isn’t astronomical — though it is high.

NOTE: This data includes employees at commercial branches which lower the average.

The average financial analyst gets $63,500 in total compensation, according to a new Glassdoor survey covering the past three years. The average associate receives $97,000, and vice presidents receive $129,900.

Naturally some banks pay better than others.

Personal bankers at U.S. Bank receive relatively low compensation

Personal banker: $32,301

Financial analyst: $61,571

Associate: information not available

Vice president: information not available

U.S. Bank's compensation packages received the worst rating, with a Financial Specialist in Milwaukee, Wis. saying 'Low base salary compared to other positions, low bonus payout for investment and bank sales.

Financial analysts at Wells Fargo make the least out of their colleagues.

Personal banker: $37,722

Financial analyst: $56,326

Associate: $78,350

Vice president: $197,745

Benefits and compensation are 'OK,' at Wells Fargo, according to employees. A teller in Denver, Colo., said 'There are paid compensations for meeting and exceeding certain goals, and lower management (at my store, anyway) was great about hands-on training and encouragement.

Capital One compensation fall in the middle of the pack

Personal banker: $36,380

Financial analyst: $76,672

Associate: information not available.

Vice president: Not available. (Without compensation, VPs make $201,900)

Compensation and benefits are 'OK' at Capital One, with a teller in Southlake, Texas saying 'The benefits and pay are unbeatable. I never had a problem getting time off when I needed it. A fun and professional work environment.

Morgan Stanley's compensation is around the industry average

Personal banker: information not available

Financial analyst: $64,660

Associate: $99,556

Vice president: $141,602

Morgan Stanley's benefits and compensation packages are 'OK,' according to employees, with an employee in Baltimore, Md., saying, 'Salaries need to be more competitive for the hours and responsibilities given.

JPMorgan Chase falls in the middle for employee compensation

Personal banker: $46,438

Financial analyst: $65,179

Associate: $95,285

Vice president: $144,106

Employees called their benefits 'OK,' with a Tempe, Az., employee saying, 'Their compensation practices during promotions; they are unfair when it comes to compensation for internal promotions. Someone coming from outside will get more money than someone getting promoted from within to the same position.

Bank of America personal bankers bring home the second most compensation for the position

Personal banker: $38,140

Financial analyst: $64,709

Associate: $99,212

Vice president: $120,348

Compensation and benefits are 'OK' at Bank of America, with an employee in Charlotte, N.C. saying the 'salary compared to other financial institutions is low.'

Financial analysts at Citigroup have the second best salary in their field

Personal banker: information not available

Financial analyst: $79,903

Associate: $101,636

Vice president: $137,907

Despite the higher salaries, Citigroup employees rated their benefits and compensation as only 'OK,' but a Senior Programmer Analyst said 'The salary and benefits are competitive with other companies in the same industry. The people are generally helpful and professional.

Goldman Sachs' associates get the biggest paycheck

Personal banker: information not available

Financial analyst: $87,515

Associate: $102,645

Vice president: $182,040

Goldman Sachs employees are happiest with their benefits, reporting that they're 'Satisfied.'

A Goldman Sachs Senior Associate said of the company, 'It is a great overall experience, a very lucrative experience too I should add. I ended up with bonuses and shares that greatly overprices my salary.

