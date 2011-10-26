HEY, PROTESTERS: Here's The Average Compensation For Different Positions At Major Banks

Photo: Flickr notcub
There are some people on Wall Street who earn millions of dollars in a year.But for the average person working at a big bank, compensation isn’t astronomical — though it is high.
NOTE: This data includes employees at commercial branches which lower the average.
The average financial analyst gets $63,500 in total compensation, according to a new Glassdoor survey covering the past three years. The average associate receives $97,000, and vice presidents receive $129,900.
Naturally some banks pay better than others.
Personal banker: $32,301
Financial analyst: $61,571
Associate: information not available
Vice president: information not available
U.S. Bank's compensation packages received the worst rating, with a Financial Specialist in Milwaukee, Wis. saying 'Low base salary compared to other positions, low bonus payout for investment and bank sales.
Personal banker: $37,722
Financial analyst: $56,326
Associate: $78,350
Vice president: $197,745
Benefits and compensation are 'OK,' at Wells Fargo, according to employees. A teller in Denver, Colo., said 'There are paid compensations for meeting and exceeding certain goals, and lower management (at my store, anyway) was great about hands-on training and encouragement.
Personal banker: $36,380
Financial analyst: $76,672
Associate: information not available.
Vice president: Not available. (Without compensation, VPs make $201,900)
Compensation and benefits are 'OK' at Capital One, with a teller in Southlake, Texas saying 'The benefits and pay are unbeatable. I never had a problem getting time off when I needed it. A fun and professional work environment.
Personal banker: information not available
Financial analyst: $64,660
Associate: $99,556
Vice president: $141,602
Morgan Stanley's benefits and compensation packages are 'OK,' according to employees, with an employee in Baltimore, Md., saying, 'Salaries need to be more competitive for the hours and responsibilities given.
Personal banker: $46,438
Financial analyst: $65,179
Associate: $95,285
Vice president: $144,106
Employees called their benefits 'OK,' with a Tempe, Az., employee saying, 'Their compensation practices during promotions; they are unfair when it comes to compensation for internal promotions. Someone coming from outside will get more money than someone getting promoted from within to the same position.
Personal banker: $38,140
Financial analyst: $64,709
Associate: $99,212
Vice president: $120,348
Compensation and benefits are 'OK' at Bank of America, with an employee in Charlotte, N.C. saying the 'salary compared to other financial institutions is low.'
Source: Glassdoor
Personal banker: information not available
Financial analyst: $79,903
Associate: $101,636
Vice president: $137,907
Despite the higher salaries, Citigroup employees rated their benefits and compensation as only 'OK,' but a Senior Programmer Analyst said 'The salary and benefits are competitive with other companies in the same industry. The people are generally helpful and professional.
Personal banker: information not available
Financial analyst: $87,515
Associate: $102,645
Vice president: $182,040
Goldman Sachs employees are happiest with their benefits, reporting that they're 'Satisfied.'
A Goldman Sachs Senior Associate said of the company, 'It is a great overall experience, a very lucrative experience too I should add. I ended up with bonuses and shares that greatly overprices my salary.
