HEY, PROTESTERS: Here's The Average Compensation For Different Positions At Major Banks

Photo: Flickr notcub

There are some people on Wall Street who earn millions of dollars in a year.But for the average person working at a big bank, compensation isn’t astronomical — though it is high.



NOTE: This data includes employees at commercial branches which lower the average.

The average financial analyst gets $63,500 in total compensation, according to a new Glassdoor survey covering the past three years. The average associate receives $97,000, and vice presidents receive $129,900.

Naturally some banks pay better than others.

Personal bankers at U.S. Bank receive relatively low compensation Personal banker: $32,301 Financial analyst: $61,571 Associate: information not available Vice president: information not available U.S. Bank's compensation packages received the worst rating, with a Financial Specialist in Milwaukee, Wis. saying 'Low base salary compared to other positions, low bonus payout for investment and bank sales. Financial analysts at Wells Fargo make the least out of their colleagues. Personal banker: $37,722 Financial analyst: $56,326 Associate: $78,350 Vice president: $197,745 Benefits and compensation are 'OK,' at Wells Fargo, according to employees. A teller in Denver, Colo., said 'There are paid compensations for meeting and exceeding certain goals, and lower management (at my store, anyway) was great about hands-on training and encouragement. Capital One compensation fall in the middle of the pack Personal banker: $36,380 Financial analyst: $76,672 Associate: information not available. Vice president: Not available. (Without compensation, VPs make $201,900) Compensation and benefits are 'OK' at Capital One, with a teller in Southlake, Texas saying 'The benefits and pay are unbeatable. I never had a problem getting time off when I needed it. A fun and professional work environment. Morgan Stanley's compensation is around the industry average Personal banker: information not available Financial analyst: $64,660 Associate: $99,556 Vice president: $141,602 Morgan Stanley's benefits and compensation packages are 'OK,' according to employees, with an employee in Baltimore, Md., saying, 'Salaries need to be more competitive for the hours and responsibilities given. JPMorgan Chase falls in the middle for employee compensation Personal banker: $46,438 Financial analyst: $65,179 Associate: $95,285 Vice president: $144,106 Employees called their benefits 'OK,' with a Tempe, Az., employee saying, 'Their compensation practices during promotions; they are unfair when it comes to compensation for internal promotions. Someone coming from outside will get more money than someone getting promoted from within to the same position. Bank of America personal bankers bring home the second most compensation for the position Personal banker: $38,140 Financial analyst: $64,709 Associate: $99,212 Vice president: $120,348 Compensation and benefits are 'OK' at Bank of America, with an employee in Charlotte, N.C. saying the 'salary compared to other financial institutions is low.' Source: Glassdoor Financial analysts at Citigroup have the second best salary in their field Personal banker: information not available Financial analyst: $79,903 Associate: $101,636 Vice president: $137,907 Despite the higher salaries, Citigroup employees rated their benefits and compensation as only 'OK,' but a Senior Programmer Analyst said 'The salary and benefits are competitive with other companies in the same industry. The people are generally helpful and professional. Goldman Sachs' associates get the biggest paycheck Personal banker: information not available Financial analyst: $87,515 Associate: $102,645 Vice president: $182,040 Goldman Sachs employees are happiest with their benefits, reporting that they're 'Satisfied.' A Goldman Sachs Senior Associate said of the company, 'It is a great overall experience, a very lucrative experience too I should add. I ended up with bonuses and shares that greatly overprices my salary. Lots of people can kiss their paycheck goodbye 10,000 Wall Street Jobs To Be Gone By New Year's -- The Latest Bank-By-Bank Numbers >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.