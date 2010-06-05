Banks Flood Moody's And S&P With Paperwork To Sidestep SEC's New Credit Rating Rules

A new directive from the SEC, 17G-5, requires that newly issued structured products (the fancy derivatives stuff like CDOs and MBS) data be simultaneously shared with the 10 accredited ratings agencies at once, according to Asset Backed Alert.

Anyone wanting a particular deal exempt from the new rules would have to submit their products for rating by a June 2nd deadline.



So what did the banks do? Dump a bucketload of paperwork on Moody’s and S&P on June 1st.

Asset Backed Alert: Issuers took advantage of the loophole by submitting mountains of documents on June 1, in many cases for transactions that won’t hit the market for some time. At least 15 issuers and underwriters were in on the act, including Bank of America, Citigroup and JP Morgan.

Banks? Exploiting loopholes in the ratings agencies? Who would have thought?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.