CONFIRMED: Banks Will Flee Scotland If It Votes For Independence, Threatening 9% Of GDP

Banks registered in Scotland would likely flee to relocate themselves in the U.K. if the Scottish vote for independence in their referendum on Sept. 18, according to a report from the National Institute of Social and Economic Research.

The report discusses what Scotland’s currency and central banking options would be in the event of independence. The country faces a bleak choice of continuing to use the British pound, which it would not control; waiting to join the Euro, which could take years; or printing its own new currency.

The immediate problem is that Scottish banks would be cut off from the Bank of England as a “lender of last resort,” the national central bank that props up all other banks and provides a backstop against total collapse (as in the 2007-2008 crisis). Without credible central bank backing, U.K. bank regulators would likely require all banks to register in the U.K. and not Scotland, the report says.

This, obviously, could lead to a vast financial exodus from Scotland. About 9% of Scotland’s GDP is financial services, and finance is 15% of the country’s exports — so the economic damage to to Scotland would be severe.

Scotland would continue to have banks, of course — but they would be run as mere branches of British banks based south of the border.

The summary to the report says:

The report argues that there may be one viable solution: For Scotland to create its own new currency backed by a new central bank of Scotland. Unfortunately, Scottish National Party leader Alex Salmond has argued for the opposite — keeping the pound. In that scenario, Scotland as a financial center would essentially be doomed, and all “Scottish” banks would emigrate and become British banks with foreign branches in Scotland.

And Scotland doesn’t have the financial muscle to back its own banks, one of the reports’ authors told the Financial Times. It’s “a pretty intractable problem,” Angus Armstrong said.

Here are a couple of highlights from the body of the report:

Without a credible solution to the lender of last resort, the Prudential Regulatory Authority is likely to require systemically important banks using sterling to be domiciled in the UK. Shareholders, customers and rating agencies are also all likely to prefer systemically important banks to be located in the UK. If Scotland chooses dollarization as its Plan B (because the UK Government refuses to enter into a formal currency union) it would have little scope to offer lender of last resort facilities to its banking sector. While Scottish banks could continue to have access to the Bank of England’s liquidity operations under the Sterling Monetary Framework, it is doubtful that a UK Chancellor would be expected to provide emergency liquidity assistance to a non – UK institution. … Part of the solution to Scotland’s lender of last resort problem may be to have its own currency and a functioning central bank.

