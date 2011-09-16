Here's Who's Really Desperate For The Eurozone Bailout To Work

Photo: Gustty via Flickr
Banks will be the first to fall if the PIIGS (Greece, Italy, etc.) start defaulting.The renewal of dollar liquidity facilities and assurances from Germany that it will bail out its own banks if Greece defaults may have temporarily bolstered markets, but these announcements also signal that the prognosis for European banks is grim if Greece defaults.
Not to mention what would happen to the banks if Greece decided to renounce the currency altogether.
So which banks will be the first to collapse?
We took a list of the largest European banks by assets and compared their market cap, common equity, and total exposure to PIIGS debt (thank you for the bank statistics, EBA!). Then we calculated exposure to PIIGS debt (sovereign and private) as a percentage of the banks’ common equity.
The worst 20 cutoff for our test ended up being exposure equal to about 175% of common equity, but it really gets out of control once you get to the PIIGS banks (#1-9).
Note that SocGen — which doesn’t quite make the cut here — would be #21.
PIIGS Exposure: $146.42 billion
Market Cap: $60.96 billion
Common Equity: $83.58 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 175%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $13.11 billion
Market Cap: $5.60 billion
Common Equity: $7.31 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 179%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $123.51 billion
Market Cap: $43.91 billion
Common Equity: $65.510 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 189%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $32.05 billion
Market Cap: $11.27 billion
Common Equity: $13.94 billion
Exposure as % of Common Debt: 230%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Google Finance (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $24.69 billion
Common Equity: $10.34 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 239%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Google Finance (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $39.70 billion
Market Cap: $9.05 billion
Common Equity: $16.09 billion
Exposure as % of Equity: 247%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and NYSE Euronext (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $192.06 billion
Market Cap: $29.97 billion
Common Equity: $65.50 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 293%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $140.61 billion
Market Cap: $49.73 billion
Common Equity: $43.02 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 327%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $280.96 billion
Market Cap: $79.91 billion
Common Equity: $78.43 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 358%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $67.38 billion
Market Cap: $18.45 billion
Common Equity: $14.60 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 462%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $132.95 billion
Market Cap: $5.229 billion
Common Equity: $10.34 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 552%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $567.20 billion
Market Cap: $92.08 billion
Common Equity: $59.51 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 953%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $541.54 billion
Market Cap: $34.41 billion
Common Equity: $50.59 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 1,070%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $102.43 billion
Market Cap: $1.39 billion
Common Equity: $7.40 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 1,385%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $552.90 billion
Market Cap: $52.80 billion
Common Equity: $35.39 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 1,566%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $76.01 billion
Market Cap: $2.07 billion
Common Equity: $4.74 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 1,601%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $607.03 billion
Market Cap: $51.06 billion
Common Equity: $37.07 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 1,638%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $182.94 billion
Market Cap: $6.91 billion
Common Equity: $9.49 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 1,927%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $290.98 billion
Market Cap: $7.96 billion
Common Equity: $6.24 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 4,666%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
PIIGS Exposure: $129.02 billion
Market Cap: $2.00 billion
Common Equity: $0.387 billion
Exposure as % of Common Equity: 33,352%
Source: EBA Stress Tests (exposure and common equity) and Bloomberg (market cap)
