These Are The Euro Banks With The Most Exposure If Greece Defaults

The Bank for International Settlements just released their latest data: how much banks are exposed to sovereign Greek debt as of the first quarter ending March 31 2011.



Despite many improvements in the last year, the figures remain sobering–lenders in multiple European nations have tens of billions of dollars in exposure to Greece.

Our list ranks the countries that are home to the banks with the greatest exposure to Greece. It is ranked based on BIS’s list of the consolidated amounts that reporting banks have outstanding on Greece by nationality of reporting banks on an “ultimate risk basis.”

We’ve also included bank-by-bank exposure from the European Banking Authority’s stress test earlier this year. Specifically, we’ve listed each bank’s Gross Direct Long Exposures (GDLE) to Greek sovereigns (central and local governments) as of December 31 2010.

Although the bank GDLE data is months older than the new country-by-country numbers, the bank exposure data was calculated based on yearly exposure up to 15 years out.

