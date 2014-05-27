The 20 Banks That Earn The Most In Fees

In 2013, financial institutions brought in $31.9 billion in overdraft fees alone — and that doesn’t include fees for things like maintaining a checking account or withdrawing from an out-of-network ATM.

Magnify Money, an educational financial website founded by two former bankers, breaks down FDIC bank fee data into revenue per branch in the infographic below. It shows that Fort Hood National Bank — a bank with branches inside Walmart stores that focuses on lending to military families — is the leading fee collector in the country, gathering about $US1.2 million a year per branch.

Check out what your local bank is making in fees:

