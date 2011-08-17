Banks: Getting Smashed Again

Photo: ybarrarubio on flickr

The Dow is off 100, And all 10 S&P sectors are down today.The worst sector is the financials, which is off over 2%.



All your old troublemakers are showing up.

Bank of America -4.96%

Citigroup: -5.82%

Morgan Stanley: -5.13%

Goldman: -2.38%

Meanwhile in Bank of America news, there’s a report that the garage sale is continuing.

The FT reported (via the Bloomberg Terminal, no link available yet) that it’s in talks to sell some Merrill assets to Blackstone.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.