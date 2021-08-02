Banks’ crypto investments – Wall Street pay frenzy – PNC caters to wealthy

Welcome to Insider Finance. If this was forwarded to you, sign up here. Plus, download Insider’s app for news on the go – click here for iOS and here for Android.

These 13 banks have invested the most in crypto and blockchain

Financial institutions are vying for a piece of the booming cryptocurrency market, and 13 of the world’s largest banks have already pushed billions into crypto and blockchain companies. From Citibank to Morgan Stanley, here are the banks that have invested the most.

The Wall Street pay frenzy is going into overdrive

Guggenheim Securities just raised junior bankers’ salaries for the second time in months. Meanwhile, Bank of America is giving junior bankers another pay bump, a nod to the Street’s heightening talent war. Check out how much bankers are getting paid at 14 Wall Street firms as the frenzied salary hikes continue.

PNC is staffing up to cater to rich clients

PNC is rebranding and staffing up its private bank to maintain its clientele – as well as capture new ones in wealth hotspots like Florida and Texas. We spoke with asset management group head Carole Brown, who told us about the push to expand.

BCG is bumping base pay for associates and consultants

BCG is bumping base pay for associates and first-year consultants by $10,000. The move comes as many young consultants are burning out and quitting their jobs, and consulting firms are offering bonuses, perks, and pay raises to try to retain young talent. Here’s what we know about BCG’s latest pay raise.

Hedge-fund billionaire Ray Dalio wants you to think like Picasso

In a string of tweets, Dalio laid out four steps to making better decisions in life and work. Here’s why he wants you to think like Picasso.

Banks and hedge funds are throwing money at quants in bond trading

Quants in the US can expect to make big money – especially if they work for a hedge fund. For some candidates, base salaries can swell towards half a million dollars. Take a look at how much banks and hedge funds are offering the “rocket scientists of Wall Street.”

