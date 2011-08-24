PERKS ANNIHILATED As Banks Go On A Cost Cutting Rampage

No one wants to see money thrown away on a birthday cake while their friends are getting laid off.

But there’s nothing fun about having your corporate expense card ripped from your fingers.

And so as a precursor to the mass layoffs that are about to hit Wall Street, the cost cutting rampage has begun.

Say goodbye to all these fun perks.

