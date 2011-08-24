PERKS ANNIHILATED As Banks Go On A Cost Cutting Rampage

No one wants to see money thrown away on a birthday cake while their friends are getting laid off.
But there’s nothing fun about having your corporate expense card ripped from your fingers.
And so as a precursor to the mass layoffs that are about to hit Wall Street, the cost cutting rampage has begun.
Say goodbye to all these fun perks.
Mood-boosting shrubbery: GONE. Goldman Sachs's London office is getting rid of its decorative plants.
Calls, texts, and data plans: LIMITED. Morgan Stanley said in June that phone usage would be watched more closely.
Business trips: CUT. Travel will be significantly reduced. Euro banks say travel won't be allowed one week every month.
Airlines: BUDGET AND COACH. Junior bankers will have to fly economy class and even shift to budget airlines.
