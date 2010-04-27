Its Not Just Sovereign CDS That Are Flashing A MASSIVE Warning Sign In Europe

Gregory White

While most of the talk has been about the threat to sovereign CDS from the Greek crisis, banks in Europe’s most troubled states are starting to worry creditors as well.

Portuguese and Spanish banks have seen their spreads widen significantly against German and French banks, and the trend looks set to continue as uncertainty remains high over the EU-IMF bailout of Greece.

From CMA Datavision:

CMA euro bank cds

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.