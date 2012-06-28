Banks Are Falling Left And Right Today

Photo: Allison Joyce/Getty Images

Bank stocks across the world are getting crushed by the New York Times report that the JPMorgan CIO trading loss may reach $9 billion.

JPMorgan is down 2.77 per cent

Goldman Sachs is down 0.57 per cent

Citigroup is down 1.18 per cent

Bank of America is down 1.03 per cent

Barclays is down 10.62 (also due to LIBOR issue)

Deutsche Bank is down 4.28 per cent

BNP Paribas SA is down 3.09 per cent

HSBC Holdings is down 2.83 per cent

Banco Santander, SA is down 1.07 per cent

Standard Chartered PLC is down 1.56 per cent

