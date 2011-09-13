Does Competition Make Banks Better?

Bank of America Merrill Lynch

Central bankers and regulators tend to worry that too much competition in the financial sector increases instability and the risk of systemic failure.Competition authorities, on the other hand, tend to believe that the more competition, the better. Both can’t be right.



There is a trade-off between competition and stability. Indeed, greater competitive pressure may increase the fragility of banks’ balance sheets and make investors more prone to panics. It may also erode the charter value of institutions.

A bank with thin margins and limited liability does not have much to lose, and will tend to gamble – a tendency that is exacerbated by deposit insurance and too-big-to-fail policies.

The result will be more incentives to assume risk. Indeed, for banks close to the failure point in liberalized systems, the evidence of perverse risk-taking incentives is overwhelming.

