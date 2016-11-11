Banks and miners are surging on the ASX

Photo by Michael Dodge/Getty Images

Australian stocks are trading higher on Friday morning, continuing to build on Thursday’s 3.34% gain, the largest in over five years.

The Trump rally rolls on.

First, the scoreboard as at 10.20am in Sydney:

ASX 200 5344.50 , 15.67 , 0.29%

5344.50 , 15.67 , 0.29% All Ords 5422.20 , 13.31 , 0.25%

5422.20 , 13.31 , 0.25% AUD/USD 0.7609 , -0.0002 , -0.03%

While the benchmark ASX 200 index currently shows a gains, as seen in the sector performance below, it’s entirely being driven by financials and materials — the largest by market capitalisation — offsetting losses elsewhere, particularly in higher-yielding sectors.

This mirrors the performance overnight in the US where hopes for pro-growth fiscal policies from president-elect Donald Trump helped to propel banks and miners higher.

A-REITS -0.71%

Consumer Discretionary -0.44%

Consumer Staples -0.54%

Energy -0.72%

Financials 1.11%

Healthcare -0.21%

Industrials -0.52%

Information Technology -1.17%

Materials 0.31%

Telecommunications -0.37%

Utililties -2.32%

All Ords Gold Index -4.51%

Of the big names, BHP Billiton is up 2.09% at $24.93 while rival Rio Tinto has added 1.76% to $59.15.

The big banks are also performing well.

The NAB is up 2% while ANZ, Westpac and the CBA are all up by more than 1%.

Here’s the ASX 200 chart for the week:

ASX 200 5-Minute Chart

