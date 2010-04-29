Bankrupt Philadelphia Newspapers Sell For $135 Million

Gillian Reagan
philly mascotThe lenders won the big game.

We told you billionaires have been bidding for bankrupt Philadephia newspapers since the early dawn. Well, it’s all over and a committee of senior lenders won the auction.They purchased Philadelphia Newspapers LLC for $135 million and now own The Philadelphia Inquirer, Daily News, and Philly.com.

The lenders won against a Canadian investment firm and an investment group led by Ron and Raymond Perleman, developer Bruce Toll.

Philadelphia Newspapers has been bankrupt since February 2009. The company bought the papers for $515 million in 2006.

“We didn’t make it,” CEO of Philadelphia Newspapers LLC Brian Tierney told his former newspaper, The Inquirer. “I think I’ll go home tonight and sleep like a baby, which means I’ll wake up every hour crying.”

