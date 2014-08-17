Bankrupt Geoffrey Edelsten Faces Australian Investigation After Allegedly Lying About Secret Fund

Edelsten at the public service for Tom Hafey. Photo: Quinn Rooney/ Getty

Disgraced businessman Geoffrey Edelsten has been accused of sourcing money from a secret account despite declaring bankruptcy in the US.

The Sunday Age reports Edelsten is facing investigations into his financial affairs, with Melbourne lawyer Leon Zwier asking Australian courts to recognise Edelsten’s US bankruptcy in order to seize and sell off his assets.

Edelsten is believed to have moved more than $3 million from the secretive fund to pay off his Melbourne penthouse mortgage.

