Here's What The People Of Detroit Think About Their Bankrupt City

&amp;lt;div&amp;gt;Please enable Javascript to watch this video&amp;lt;/div&amp;gt; Detroit's been through some rough times. The city is bankrupt, people are moving out in droves, and abandoned homes and buildings are scattered throughout town. "It's not the hooligan city that people make it out to be," according to longtime Detroit resident James McGee. When my colleague Alex Davies and I visited Detroit last month for the Auto Show, we talked to a bunch of Detroiters like McGee. All of them think Detroit is poised for a comeback. Watch and find out why. Produced by Will Wei. Special thanks to Alex Davies. Music: "Communication" by Tom Quick

