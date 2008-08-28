Bankrupt Death Row Finds Buyer, Suge Knight Beats Up Girlfriend

Suge Knight’s Death Row Records may be close to selling its wreckage to Global Music Group, after all. Alas, Suge himself had to celebrate in the Big House.



It was previously reported that GMG was having trouble finding the necessary $24 million to buy Death Row’s catalogue. But now GMG has solved the problem by planning to sell itself to LA-based CD and DVD manufacturer MediaTechnics, which will cover the $2 million GMG couldn’t scrounge up elsewhere.

NY Post: Global Music Group Inc., the New York-incorporated company vying to purchase the assets of bankrupt rap label Death Row Records, said yesterday it has lined up financing to complete the troubled deal.

The company, headed by Susan Berg, has signed a letter of intent to sell itself to MediaTechnics Corp., a Los Angeles-based CD and DVD manufacturer.

MediaTechnics intends to cover the balance of the $24 million owed to trustees representing the estate of Death Row Records and its founder Marion Suge Knight Jr.

But apparently, Suge Knight was so excited about his impending deal that he decided to celebrate by doing some X (still the drug of choice for moguls) and assaulting his girlfriend while brandishing a knife. Then the cops showed up and threw Knight back in the slammer.

The Smoking Gun: According to cops, Knight, 43, was driving in a car with the woman when they began to argue. She alleges the rap producer punched her so she grabbed the vehicle’s wheel causing the car to stop. When police arrived on the scene they saw Knight standing over her with a knife in his hand. He was taken to the Clark County Detention centre where officers found Ecstacy and Hydrocodone in his possession. Knight was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, battery, domestic violence, and drug possession.

