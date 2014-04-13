Here Are The Greatest Hits Of The Legendary Car Design Group That Just Went Bankrupt

When the world’s top automakers need a design that’s capable of captivating the public’s imagination, they turn to the master craftsmen at boutique design firms.

Over the last 100 years, few firms have penned more memorable and striking designs than Gruppo Bertone.

Sadly, the famed Italian design firm behind some of the most iconic cars in automotive history, has confirmed it has entered bankruptcy proceedings.

According to BBC’s Top Gear, mounting debt forced the firm to shutter its operations last month and send its 120 employees home.

“The problem is many debts and very high costs. At the moment everything is blocked,” a company spokesperson told the Telegraph. “People haven’t been coming to work for a month and a half now.”

The fate of the famed design house, known for its adventurous and avant garde concepts, should be clear by the end of April when the court will either announce a buyout deal or the liquidation of its assets.

This isn’t the troubled firm’s first brush with financial peril. Bertone faced similar financial troubles in 2007, 2008, and 2011.

It was able to stave off collapse by selling off its prized manufacturing assets and famed design prototypes. But stripped of its most valuable assets, Bertone does not seem to have the stamina to withstand another barrage of creditors.

As Bertone once again teeters on the brink of collapse, here’s a look back at some of its greatest artistic contributions to automotive history.

