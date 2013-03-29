Bankrupt Battery Maker A123 Came Up With The Lamest New Name Ever

Alex Davies
fisker Atlantic Design Prototype

Electric vehicle battery maker A123, which filed for bankruptcy in October and was subsequently purchased by Chinese auto part manufacturer Wanxiang, has been given a new name.

B456.

The company announced the change in an SEC filing last week (via the Wall Street Journal), as part of a re-branding effort.

The collapse of A123 left Fisker Automotive without a battery supplier, and the electric car company is now itself on the verge of going broke.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.