Here's The URL That Bank Of America Really Wants To Buy But Can't: BANKOFAMERICASUCKS.COM

Bank of America now has another PR disaster on its hands, one that was completely self-imposed.



By buying up hundreds of domain names like

brianmoynihansucks.com

and

salliekrawchecksucks.com

and

annemfinucanesucks.com

Bank of America has generated way more bad publicity for itself and its executives than sites built on these domains ever would have.

Anne Finucane

(Who on earth would want to go to annemfinucanesucks.com? No normal people even know who Anne M Finucane is. In case you’re curious, she’s Bank of America’s chief marketing officer. That’s her in the middle of the picture to the right, with Sandy Weill and some other fellow.)But now at least we know the reason Bank of America ordered some minion to think of and buy these hundreds of domain names–and probably paid him or her hundreds of dollars an hour to do it.

The reason?

A site called BANKOFAMERICASUCKS.com.

Bank of America doesn’t own that URL, although it presumably wishes it did.

BANKOFAMERICASUCKS.com is “the official Bank of America consumer opinion site.” It’s a forum you can go to to read and rant about how horrible Bank of America is. Unlike annemfinucanesucks.com, it’s a site you might actually think of searching for if you were feeling like reading or ranting about how much Bank of America sucks.

BANKOFAMERICASUCKS.com is, helpfully, organised into topics, so you can go rant and read about whatever Bank of America product you’re particularly pissed off about. It’s also home for a big, energetic community of similarly enraged Bank of America customers, so you can always find someone else to co-miserate with.

(When we visited this morning, there were 24 angry people there.)

Anyway, now that Bank of America has revealed its intention to try to corner the market on URLs that could be used to host sites that are critical of Bank of America and its executives, the value of BANKOFAMERICASUCKS.com just went way up.

So if we were the lucky owner of BANKOFAMERICASUCKS.com, we might think about cashing in on that.

We’d guess that, between the cost of domain name registration and minion-time, Bank of America has probably invested $10,000 or more in its URL-acquisition campaign. We’d further guess that Bank of America would be willing to pay all that and more for the granddaddy of Bank-of-America-sucks domain names: BANKOFAMERICASUCKS.com

So if we owned BANKOFAMERICASUCKS.com, we’d probably probably ask for at least $100,000…

