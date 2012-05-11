Bank Stocks Are Getting Clobbered Left And Right Today

Photo: flickr user: davehunt82

All eyes are on JP Morgan this morning, and within minutes of the market open, and the stock is falling along with all other banking stocks.Currently, JPM is down over 9%. Citigroup and Morgan Stanley are also falling hard over 4%, with Goldman close behind at down around 3%.



Here’s how the other large-cap banks are doing:

Citigroup: -4.24%

Bank of America: -2.60%

Wells Fargo: -1.14%

Morgan Stanley: -4.36%

Goldman Sachs: -3.14%

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.