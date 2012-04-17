CRIME WATCH: Thieves Are Going Dumpster Diving To Steal Your Financial Info On The Upper East Side

Grand larceny in New York City is on the rise, in particular due to increases in identity theft in the Upper East Side, the New York Post reported, citing NYPD CompStat numbers and other unnamed sources.



Thieves are targeting the Upper East Side—where some of the city’s wealthiest, including many of Wall Street, reside—because of pure ease. They typically go dumpster diving for tossed personal financial information, and use it to steal money from bank accounts or to buy luxury items on stolen credit card information.

In New York City, incidences of grand larceny has increased 10.2% so far this year compared to last year, but on the Upper East Side, there has been 367 reports of grand larceny—a 48.3% increase, according to the Post.

One source at the District Attorney’s Office said they’ve nabbed drug dealers who have switch to identity theft because it’s so easy to make money that way.

From the Post:

“We found reams of personal and financial information along with scales and other drug-dealing supplies, in one suspect’s home,” said one law-enforcement source.

“We asked about the scales, and he said, ‘Oh, I don’t do that anymore. This is easier, and I make more money.’ “

Might be the time to invest in a high-powered shredder?

