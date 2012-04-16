Brand New iPhone Game Lets The 99% Go To War Against Bankers

Photo: YouTube

Here’s something to keep both 99% and the 1% occupied.There’s a new game available in the iTunes Store called “Bankers vs. Humans” that plays upon themes of the Occupy Wall Street movement.



“Are you angry at bankers? This is the place to take them down! Or are you a banker and angry at the media n’ protesters! Battle it out over the skies of Switzerland, Brazil, New York city and many, many more exotic destinations!” the game’s website reads.

Bankers vs. Humans can be downloaded on an iPhone or iPad for 99 cents. [via Pocket Gamer]

